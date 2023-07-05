First Alert Weather: Humid Wednesday with isolated shower and thunder threat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The heat is on the next couple of days as we make a run at 90 degrees for the first time this year.

Along with the hot weather for Wednesday, we will see some muggy conditions as well so the lazy, hazy days of summer are here. While most of the time we will enjoy rain-free skies there will be a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon heat of the day. Keep that in mind for outdoor plans.

More organized showers and storms will arrive later Thursday into Friday morning as a cold front moves through. Behind that front, we will see cooler weather and lower humidity. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the heat and any pop-up storms.

