First Alert Weather: Improving air quality and warming temperatures into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Air quality has been increasing as smoke has been thinning across the region, and we’ll continue that general trend Friday and into the weekend.

Air Quality Alerts remain up for Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties on Friday, as the most persistent thin veil of smoke will linger west of Rochester. Clouds will win out on Friday, with a better chance for some scattered showers.

The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one, with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and upper 70s to near 80 on Sunday. Saturday should see nothing more than a stray shower, and most rain should hold off until late in the evening on Sunday, leaving much of the day dry.

The good news is we do have some beneficial rain in the forecast next Monday with our next area of low pressure. Temperatures will hover in the lower to mid 70s much of next week, despite some rain on Monday, and scattered showers on Wednesday.