First Alert Weather: Improving conditions on Wednesday and sunshine on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a damp morning the showers will clear and the clouds will break for a little sunshine this afternoon.

Another cool day ahead with temps in the 40s and low 50s. Clear skies and frosty cold tonight in the low 30s. Sunshine in the forecast tomorrow with temps into the 50s. Friday will be mainly dry with showers arriving later in the day and at night. The weekend looks unsettled.

Not a complete washout but plan on some rain at times both Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of the wet weather for your weekend plans.

