First Alert Weather: Improving weather Tuesday; Yellow Alert Thursday for snow and wind

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- Tuesday morning lake effect snow is rapidly clearing out and conditions are improving after a quick coating to an inch of snow fell across the region. Tuesday afternoon will have partly cloudy skies with nothing more than a flurry.

Looking ahead to Wednesday we see increasing clouds with snow showers late in the day. Windy weather will arrive Wednesday night with more numerous snow showers. Yellow Alert for Thursday as windy and snowy weather is looking more likely for Rochester.

Areas of snow and locally heavy lake effect snow will bring some accumulations Thursday. The snow will be accompanied by strong gusty winds over 30-40mph. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the snow and wind for Thursday.