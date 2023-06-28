First Alert Weather: Improving weather Wednesday but wildfire smoke has returned

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be a cloudy start to the day with a little fog and drizzle and also some smoke in the air from the Canadian wildfires. You can get live updates on air quality in your region through the AirNow website.

We do not anticipate a return to the very bad conditions that we saw a few weeks ago but air quality has deteriorated on Wednesday morning. The air will be unhealthy at times during the day.

The worst of the smoke should stay to our west and south but we will need to monitor this through the day. The low clouds will slowly clear for some sun and less humid weather on Wednesday afternoon.

A nice day is in store on Thursday with sunshine and temperatures near 80 with a little smoke in the sky. Warmer and more humid weather returns on Friday into the weekend and next week.

A thunder threat will be with us through the weekend but diminish as we head towards the 4th of July next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the wildfire smoke and updates on the weekend rain chances.