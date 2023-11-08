First Alert Weather In-Depth: A fun, but safe time in the snow

Weather In-Depth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is that time of the year again and you should have the winter tools already in your car. This includes a snowbrush and an ice scrapper. How do we know it is that time of the year for snow? The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists look at it from a historical perspective. Long term data tells us that the first measurable snowfall for Rochester usually happens around Wednesday (November 8th). In addition, the average date for the first inch of snow is right around November 20.

You know that driving in the snowy conditions is a big challenge. So I have a couple of tips for you for this upcoming winter season. Number one, pack an emergency kit for the car. Make sure you have your phone charger and keep a set of battery cables in the trunk, epecially if you have an older car. If you were to get stuck in the snow, some kitty litter is a good idea. It can really help with the lack of traction. Number two, share your travel plans. If you are going from point “A” to point “B” let family or friends know when you are leaving and when you expect to arrive at your destination. Number three, winterize your vehicle. I recommend you make sure your tires are in good shape for staying on the road. Also, have a good car battery for the much colder weather. And try to take it slow and leave extra time for your trip. In addition, check the road conditions as they can vary significantly when going from one town to another. For example, if you are traveling from Rochester to Canandaigua, lake effect snow squalls may create vastly different road conditions. And lastly, get the latest weather forecast.

You can download the News 10NBC weather app. Just search WHEC Weather and you receive all kinds of data from our meteorologists. This includes the latest view of the News 10NBC First Alert Doppler Radar. This is so important when tracking the frequently moving bands of lake effect snow.

So, the fun begins, but we want to keep you and your family safe.