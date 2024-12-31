First Alert Weather In-Depth: A new year and a new round of winter weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Happy new year! From First Alert Meteorologist Glenn Johnson’s personal perspective, it is hard to believe we are coming up on the year 2025.

The News10NBC First Alert meteorologists decided to go back through the record books and research some of the more extreme weather events on New Year’s Day in Rochester. The warmest holiday was 68 degrees and this particular record is a “golden oldy” going all the way back to the year 1876.

The coldest New Year’s Day was eight degrees below zero which was set in 1974. The most snowfall measured was almost eight inches of snow which happened in 1964. And it is interesting to note that according to the records, there is almost an 80 percent chance of some amount of precipitation (even a small amount) for each and every year.

There is no surprise that we have a high probability of getting precipitation again this year. It appears it will be mild enough for rain showers as we ring in the New Year. However, New Year’s Day will be the transition day (in a lot of ways).

First, the temperature will be going down and rain showers will be changing over a snow showers. The question is when do we get some accumulating snow?

Initially, the forecast calls for small amounts of snow, but this lake snow will accumulate over time before Western New York once again becomes a “winter wonderland”.