First Alert Weather In-Depth: An amazing temperature trend for Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Do you have a thermometer outside of your house? Most of us do. We love to measure the temperature and talk about the temperature. But do you know on any given day how the temperature compares to what we normally get this time of the year?

The first comparison is to the month of September and how that temperature comparers to the 30-year average. The News10NBC First Alert meteorologists looked at the past 30 days and during that time we calculated an amazing 22 days with above-average temperatures. But, the trend does not end there.

The average temperature for March through August (a six month time period) shows Rochester also recorded above-average temperatures. This was for every single month. Even beyond that point, this trend actually goes back for 10 consecutive months for Rochester!

It is hard to believe that you have to go back to November 2023 before you find a month with cooler than normal temperatures. Lots of possible reasons for this including the amount of precipitation, El Ninio / La Nina or even the amount of solar output. However, it is also likely that climate change is also having some degree of influence on our weather.

The question is how long can this trend continue? Stay tuned!