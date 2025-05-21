First Alert Weather In-Depth: Another round of rain before the weekend

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The umbrella is shaping up to be an essential accessory over the next few days. The News10NBC First Alert meteorologists are keeping a close eye on a system expected to bring periods of steady rain right into the start of the holiday weekend.

Unfortunately, this is not exactly breaking news for Western New York—it has been a soggy stretch when you look at past history. The previous weekend alone brought more than three-quarters of an inch of rain at the Rochester Airport. And through the first 21 days of May, the Flower City has recorded measurable rain on 13 of those days. As a result, we have already reached 97 percent of our average monthly rainfall—and we still have 11 days left in the month.

Looking down the road, the pattern does not look especially favorable. The jet stream remains positioned south of us, which is keeping the cooler air locked in place. Temperatures will be running 10 to 20 degrees below normal. This is a noticeable departure for this time of year.

What is behind this stretch of gloomy weather? It is a slow-moving, complex setup of low-pressure systems. These systems are not in any hurry to move out, and as a result, the unsettled conditions could stick around through at least the early part of Memorial Day weekend.

The big question now is: how long will this last—and how much of your weekend plans might be affected? We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast and bring you the latest updates. Be sure to check in with the News10NBC First Alert Weather Team as we head through the end of the week.