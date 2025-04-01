First Alert Weather In-Depth: chilly baseball weather: how temperature affects the game

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- It is my favorite time of year—the start of baseball season! Since I was “knee-high,” I’ve been a devoted fan of the New York Yankees, and I’m thrilled to see the Bronx Bombers off to a terrific start. One of the most exciting parts of baseball is watching home runs soar out of the park, and the Yankees have been delivering plenty of them.

While Major League Baseball has already kicked off its season, the minor leagues are just getting started. Our own Rochester Red Wings take the field this week, but the weather at game time will feel more like football season. With temperatures only in the 30s and gradually dropping throughout the evening, fans will need to bundle-up. But chilly weather does not just affect the spectators—it also impacts the game itself.

Temperature plays a crucial role in how far a baseball travels. You may hear a loud “crack of the bat” and think the ball is destined for the stands, but in cold air, it might not make it. That is because colder air is denser, creating more drag on the baseball as it flies through the atmosphere. The result? A deep drive that might have cleared the fence on a warm summer night could instead be a long flyout.

On the other hand, warmer and more humid conditions work in a hitter’s favor. In a warmer atmosphere, the air is less dense, allowing baseballs to travel farther with less resistance. That is why you will often see more home runs in the heat of summer than in the chilly days of early spring.

Of course, home runs are not just about temperature—wind speed, wind direction, and precipitation all play a role in determining how the ball carries. So, as the Red Wings take the field in these brisk early-season games, keep an eye on how the weather influences the game. It is just another reason why baseball is such an exciting sport!