First Alert Weather In-Depth: Designing a homemade eclipse viewer
It is coming up fast! April 8 is a once-in-a-lifetime view of a total solar eclipse taking place in Rochester. But are you ready to actually “see” the eclipse safely?
If you do not have a set of eclipse glasses, this is a fun activity to get the whole family involved in making your own homemade eclipse viewer. This following video shows a step-by-step process on how to build your own device.
How to safely view the eclipse with homemade materials