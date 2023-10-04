First Alert Weather In Depth: Exciting time to be a meteorologist

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As you know, it was a hot day across Western New York as the temperature was well into the 80s.

Typically we find readings only in the middle 60s for this time of the year. But News10NBC’s Glenn Johnson is sure there are a few people saying it’s too hot and lets bring on the colder weather with maybe even a little bit of snow!

If you check the latest map showing the current snow depth across the United States, the Rocky Mountains are the only spot with measurable snow. Glenn wants to emphasize this snow is only above an elevation 10,000 to 12,000 feet. Obviously, you need some cold temperatures to produce that snow. The question is when will that the colder air head our way?

The News10NBC First Alert meteorologists believe we see it coming.

The latest projection shows that the temperature will fall as several cold fronts cross the area this weekend. The low temperature for Monday morning has mercury in the 40s and some of the folks in the Midwest could get into the 30s and even the 20s. As a result, one computer model, by the end of the weekend, shows some accumulating snow north of the Saint Lawrence Seaway and in the higher elevations near Saranac Lake.

It is important to note that we do not see snow near the Rochester area in the near future. Statistically, that would be very unusual for us as the average date for the first snow is November 8 and the average date of the first inch of snow is not until November 20.

However, it is amazing that with temperature now in the 80s, and in within only a couple of days (and just 200 miles away from Rochester) there could be could be some snow on the ground.

Given that fact, we can say it is an exciting time to be a meteorologist.