First Alert Weather In-Depth: Expecting a significant change in the weather pattern

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We know that the month of January has been relatively mild and we have a lot of evidence from the past month. Just about each and every day has produced average temperatures. In fact, when you add up the temperatures for the entire month, the Rochester Airport is now running about 7 degrees above normal. It is hard to imagine any significant snowfall when we have this kind of warmth.

However, it is time to watch the overall weather pattern as we see the potential for change. This weather pattern going into February should allow arctic air to move into Western New York. And it appears this return to cold air will last little longer. Even if you look at the probability of whether to expect above average temperatures or below average temperatures, over the next 8 to 14 days there is a growing confidence that we will find a return to arctic weather.

Could be time get the boots and the heavy winter coat and keep the winter gear out a little longer.