First Alert Weather In-Depth: Fall is the perfect time for waterspouts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It is the season for pumpkin spice lattes and waterspouts. If you have ever experienced one of these whirlwinds over Lake Ontario, it can be pretty dramatic. They do have a real resemblance to a tornado, but that is where the similarities come to an end.

Waterspouts are highly dependent on the open water of the big lake and as they approach land, they will then quickly dissipate. Obviously, a tornado is a much more intense land-based system. The typical waterspout will only last for about twenty minutes with wind speeds located in the core measuring at 50 miles per hour or less. As a result, they are much less dangerous than their stronger cousin. Consequently, a waterspout is more of a concern for area boaters than someone located on land. The typical waterspout will only move at only ten to fifteen knots which means you should have plenty of time to get out of the way.

The needed ingredients for a waterspout is having water temperatures that are warmer than the atmosphere. Currently, this last week of November shows Lake Ontario water readings are running in the low 50s. The complicating factor is a very cold northerly wind flow coming across the lake. The difference between the water temperature and just a few thousand feet in the atmosphere can be as much as 20 to 25 degrees. This temperature differential is enough to generate an upward motion similar to a hot air balloon. Usually, this is the beginning of a circulation that we know as a waterspout.

This is just one portion of the long list of many meteorological idiosyncrasies that is the joy of living near the great lakes!