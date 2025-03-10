First Alert Weather In-Depth: Flowers should appear in the Flower City

Rochester, N.Y. – I believe I can make a bold prediction. I think the flowers will be popping-up across Western New York – at least by the end of the week. Historically it is the crocus and snowdrop flowers that have an early arrival time. However, I am also hesitant because these same flowers can get crushed by a late season snowfall. Remember, Rochester does have an average snowfall of almost 18 inches for the month of March. I am not predicting this will happen, but it is worth watching for in the coming weeks.

In the shorter term (next five to six days), the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists see a significant change in the weather pattern. The cold winter weather is shifting out west while the mild temperatures are migrating across the eastern half of the country. The question, however, do we see any record high temperatures? Even though it will be unseasonably warm, it currently appears that the records are safe for the Flower City. Looking at that data, the warmest days this week will be Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The history shows that on those particular days the records are pretty lofty. Tuesday the record high temperature is 71 degrees (2021), Thursday it is 80 degrees (1990), and Saturday the record is 82 degrees (1990). Judging by our current forecast, those records should not change.