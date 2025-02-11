First Alert Weather In-Depth: Fluffy snow or heart attack snow?

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hypothetically we usually see one or two big storms at some portion of the winter season. And when you hear about the potential for a storm, you start thinking about what kind of tool may need to contend with the snowfall. If that snow is expected to be light and fluffy maybe you can use the leaf blower to just blow the snow away. But if it is expected to be a heavy, moisture-laden kind of snow, it could be time for the big snowblower.

In forecasting any type of snowfall, it is important to predict the exact temperature of the atmosphere. At 18 degrees we have one type of snow, but when the temperature jumps to 34 degrees the amount and consistency of the snow will change dramatically. This can best illustrated (watch the video) when using snow ratios. An example of this is to take one inch of liquid and then run it through different temperature simulations. One cylinder is at 34 degrees, while another drops to 30 degrees and still another cools to 18 degrees. How this snow stacks up will vary significantly. In the milder atmosphere (34 degrees) the snow measures to five inches. But as we get progressively colder that snow measurement increases. We call it a “fluff factor” and even though there is the same amount of moisture in the air, the snow measures to much greater amount. For example, at 18 degrees there could be 20 inches of snow on the ground.

In addition, the weight of the snow is vastly different. At that colder temperature, dry powdery snow may weigh three pounds per shovel. But a heavy, slushy snowfall may feel more like 20 pounds per shovel. In the old days, we used to call that “heart attack snow” – for obvious reasons. As an old guy, I guess I am a little more cognizant of that fact.