First Alert Weather In-Depth: Football returns to Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Football is back across Western New York as the Buffalo Bills began their training camp at St. John Fisher in Pittsford.

Wednesday was a great summer day for it, as temperatures climbed into the 80s and the sun shined before a few storms began to pop well after practice. How has the weather for Wednesday compared to previous training camp starts for the Bills?

Well, in 2020 and 2021, training camp was not held at St. John Fisher due to COVID. So, looking back at the last five training camps that were held at St. John Fisher and the high in the mid 80s that occurred Wednesday is pretty much and expectation — as the previous five as had highs in the 80s with a few near 90 degrees.

We lucked out with the rain and that is pretty much an expectation as four out of the previous five day one camp days were dry. The start for 2017 however was an unsettled one as nearly half an inch of rain fell during the day. As far as Thursday’s forecast, the weather will be much more comfortable as the dew points drop and highs drop into the low 80s.

Not only that, but the skies will shine with sun as clear skies are expected.