First Alert Weather In-Depth: Forecasting the weather will keep you humble

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If there is one thing I have learned in over 40 years as a meteorologist, it is this: predicting the future is never easy — especially when it comes to weather. Most of the time, we do a solid job. But every so often, a forecast misses the mark. Tuesday was one of those days, particularly when it came to wind speeds.

We had anticipated the strongest winds to remain over the central and western Great Lakes, with gusts of 50 miles per hour or higher — sparing the eastern Great Lakes region, including Rochester, from the worst of it. The forecast for Rochester called for gusts around 40 miles per hour. However, the atmosphere did not quite cooperate. Wind gusts across Western New York were significantly stronger, with Rochester Airport clocking a peak gust of 53 miles per hour — 10 to 15 miles per hour higher than projected.

So what happened?

As is often the case in meteorology, the answer lies in a combination of factors. One key ingredient was sunshine. We underestimated how much sun we would see, and that matters — especially this time of year. With the sun climbing higher in the sky and shining for longer periods, it heats the Earth’s surface more effectively. This creates rising thermals that mix the atmosphere more vigorously. That mixing process taps into stronger winds aloft — winds that were moving at 60 to 65 mph just a few thousand feet above the surface. As those winds are brought down to ground level, gusts increase — which is exactly what happened.

It is a humbling reminder that even with today’s advanced technology and models, Mother Nature still keeps us on our toes. Here is hoping tomorrow’s forecast is closer to perfect.