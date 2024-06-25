First Alert Weather In-Depth: Four days of 90-degree temperatures and counting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As a meteorologist, I love to keep track of meteorological numbers. It could be precipitation, top wind speeds, or consecutive days of cold. But what about the warmth so far this season? We are off to a good start if we use 90 degrees as the criteria for hot summer weather.

Rochester has already had four days of 90 degrees or higher. It should be noted that we average nine or ten days for a typical season. But if we are off to a pretty good start here in the Flower City, what about the rest of the country? Pittsburgh has already recorded six days and Washington, D.C. has measured ten days. When moving to the deep south those numbers are going much higher. The city of Atlanta is now at 12 days of 90-degree (plus) weather and Dallas, where you know they never shut off the air-conditioning, already have 28 days. The winner (or loser depending on your preference) is Phoenix, Arizona at 62 days, but that comes with a caveat because if you factor in 100-degree days. Using this criteria they have already recorded an amazing 35 days of triple-digit heat! If it is any consolation, they say it is a dry heat.

Our projection over the coming days and weeks shows some variation from day to day. But overall, the next six to ten-day temperature outlook projects a higher probability of above-average temperatures going into July 3rd. And extending into July 7th there is also a higher probability of above-average temperatures.

Based on that projection, there is little doubt we will be adding to our 90-degree tally in the coming weeks.