First Alert Weather In-Depth: Frost in all the wrong places?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is not unusual to see frost in the early mornings this time of year. In fact, the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists are forecasting the potential for frost tonight, between 2 AM and 8 AM. The main concern is for tender, fragile flowers as many people have already started planting them to beautify their homes, but unfortunately, those flowers cannot tolerate any frost.

The greatest risk for frost tonight will be in areas away from Lake Ontario and south of the city of Rochester. Deeper valleys, particularly near Routes 5 and 20, are especially prone to frost development.

This forecast is not out of the ordinary as climatological data shows that mid-May is still within the window of time where a killing frost can occur.

So how can frost form even when the forecasted low is 37 degrees, which is above freezing? That temperature reading is normally taken about five feet above the ground. However, cold air sinks, so the air right at the surface—where flowers and grass grow—can be colder. If the surface temperature dips to 32 degrees or below, water vapor can freeze on contact, forming frost. That is how you get those delicate ice crystals on grass, windshields, and flowers.

To forecast frost, meteorologists look for a few key ingredients: clear skies, light winds, some moisture in the air, and temperatures that are marginally cold. Tonight, does check all those boxes.

If you have planted any flowers, do not forget to protect them. Cover them with a light cloth or bring them inside to prevent frost damage.