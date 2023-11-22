First Alert Weather In-Depth: Getting to your destination safely

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

The Thanksgiving holiday is the busiest time of the year for travelers.

And we have the numbers to prove that statement. Out of 333 million people in our country, 55 million people are going to be on the road or taking to the air, according to AAA.

As of Tuesday, the national radar shows the problem spots for travelers and that is from the Great Lakes all the way down through the Gulf Coast states. This is not necessarily from winter conditions, but steady rain and downpours. Wednesday, all that inclement weather begins to shift into northern New England and as it moves into colder air, that precipitation will likely change to wet snow.

However, the change to snow would likely be confined to interior sections of northern New England and that will not include the big East Coast cities. Our own Rochester airport had steady rain most of Tuesday, but there were no significant delays reported – thus far. In addition, any travel delays for Wednesday afternoon should be at a minimum. However, over the next 48 hours we will be watching Chicago’s O’Hare airport and Boston’s Logan airport for a small probability of weather delays.

If you are driving along the New York State Thruway and heading west toward Buffalo, the steady rain will be tapering to intermittent showers. Or maybe you are going eastbound on I-90 this evening there will be a more of a wintry mix precipitation with rain, sleet and wet snow. But even with this combination of precipitation the roads should be running wet, with no icy spots expected.

Obviously, there is old adage to just slow down and leave extra time to get to your destination. Thanksgiving is a time for friends and family, but it is also time for safe travel.