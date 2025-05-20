First Alert Weather In-Depth: High UV alert and what you need to know

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Even though there is a chill in the air for this Tuesday, we are also enjoying plenty of bright sunshine. And with that dry, clear atmosphere, there is a real potential for sunburn—even if it does not feel like it.

So how do we actually measure the risk? That is where the UV Index comes in. It is a scale designed to quantify the strength of ultraviolet (UV) solar radiation reaching the surface. The scale starts at one and can go as high as 11 or more. The higher the number, the greater the risk for skin damage.

Today’s UV index is an 8, which is considered high. That means you could get a sunburn on unprotected skin in as little as 25 minutes. So it is a good idea to take precautions: wear sunglasses, apply sunscreen, seek shade, and try to avoid prolonged time outdoors during the midday hours when the sun’s rays are strongest.

Looking ahead, the UV index is expected to drop over the next couple of days thanks to increasing cloud cover and rain. But just in time for the upcoming holiday weekend, the forecast shows those numbers bouncing right back up.

And I can tell you from personal experience, sunshine is not always your friend, especially as you get older. So even when it is cool outside, do not forget the sunscreen.