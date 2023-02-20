First Alert Weather In-Depth: History in the making for February

ROCHESTER, N.Y. It is really the same old weather story. And you know as a meteorologist we would like to see a change.

A look back over the last 12 days, with the exception of one day, the high temperature for each and every day has been warmer than normal. A slightly different perspective shows the monthly average temperature for each day and it also shows that it has been consistently mild. And if you add up all the temperatures for the month, we are now running 6.6 degrees above normal. Amazing stuff!

So it stands to reason, that if we do not have any cold air, there is not going to be very much snow. We decided to look through the records and make a comparison of snowfall amounts for the month of February.

No surprise, Rochester is pushing the record for one of the least snowiest Februarys. If the month were to come to an end today, this would be the least amount of snow in recorded history. It should be noted that these snowfall tallies go back more than 135 years.

The spring season is just around the corner and the countdown is on with just 28 days until the spring equinox. However, we must remember that some of our most historic storms have come during the month of March. As they say, stay tuned!