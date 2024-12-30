First Alert Weather In-Depth: Holiday decorations may have taken a beating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gusty winds were the main weather story for this Monday. Nothing excessive, but wind speeds were averaging 30 to 45 miles per hour with the Rochester Airport reaching a peak gust of 44 miles per hour. However, the speeds were much higher west of Rochester. The Buffalo Airport had a wind gust of 63 miles per hour. As a result, we did have a few isolated reports of wind damage including tree and power lines coming down on the west side. These reports came in from towns of Pavillion in Genesse County and Medina in Orleans County.

You may be wondering, in record history, what is the highest wind speed ever recorded at the Rochester Airport? That came during the September 1998 storm which produced a wind gust of almost 90 miles per hour. First Alert Meteorologist Glenn Johnson remembers the March 2017 wind event which measured a wind gust of 81 miles per hour. That particular day we saw lots of poles, power lines, and traffic lights coming down and most of that damage was focused on west side of Monroe County.

Even though the wind damage was fortunately isolated and minor, I know that exterior holiday decorations may have taken a beating. Glenn is still looking for a Christmas wreath at his house, which, so far, has yet to be found.