First Alert Weather In-Depth: How to avoid slipping and sliding

Rochester, N.Y. – So far, Rochester has not seen that big blockbuster storm this season. However, there seems to be a never-ending stream of snow each and every day. And looking back through the records, with the exception of just two days, we have had measurable every day for the month of February. So, until there is a change in the weather pattern, snow and ice is going to be a problem.

To combat the thick ice, you can use the old standby of rock salt. However, the sodium chloride has been used in huge quantities over the last two months here in Western New York. As a result, currently there is problem is finding rock salt due to an ongoing supply shortage. Rock salt is usually inexpensive compared to other products and melts down to six degrees above zero. However, there are some negatives to the product. Excessive amounts of salt can be detrimental to pets. In addition, usage can damage walkways and have a negative impact on freshwater. The salt has to go somewhere and the run-off of salinity can contaminant area creeks and streams.

Another possibility is to use ice melt products. I did not do well in chemistry, but this would include sodium chloride, magnesium chloride, and calcium chloride. This product does have some distinct advantages. First, it will melt down to the much lower temperature and can be effective at 15 degrees below zero. It is more pet friendly and can be safer on area walkways. If you can find the ice melt, it can be more expensive.

Beyond the traditional melting products there are some other alternatives. You can use sand and kitty litter. This will not melt the snow or the ice, but it will give you a little more traction for walking. You can use ash or cinders from your fireplace or even used coffee grounds. Lastly, the use of beet juice mixed with a little bit of water can be effective. Supposedly it has been an additive that some of our highway snow removal crews have used. Obviously nothing is perfect, but it has been said that beet juice can stain your walkway.

All of these products are the price we pay for the “joys” of living in Western New York during the winter season.