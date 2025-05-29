First Alert Weather In-Depth: How to stay safe from lightning

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As we enter the warmer, stormier months of the year, lightning becomes a very real threat. On average, 300 people are struck by lightning every year in the U.S., and 30 of those people die.

While the number of people struck by lightning has decreased over the years due to improvements in weather forecasting and lightning safety awareness, nevertheless it is important to review how you can keep yourself and others safe during a lightning storm.

First, some lightning facts. By definition, a thunderstorm must have lightning. Lightning is inherently dangerous, but some storms feature it more than others. In general, the more instability in the atmosphere, the stronger a storm’s updraft will be. A strong updraft means water droplets and ice particles collide more frequently inside the cloud, which provides charge separation; a necessary ingredient for lightning to occur.

Therefore, by taking a look at the instability present in the atmosphere, meteorologists can forecast how intense a thunderstorm’s lightning may be. The more frequent and powerful the lightning, the more danger, so it is important to pay attention to local forecasts so you’ll know exactly what the risks are.

Lightning can heat the air around it up to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s five times hotter than the surface of the sun! The extreme heat causes the surrounding air to expand violently, creating a thunderous soundwave that we perceive as, well, thunder. While the exact distance thunder can travel depends on specific atmospheric conditions, in general it can go about ten miles.

If you’re close enough to hear thunder, you’re close enough to get struck by lightning. If you want to know how far away a lightning strike was, a good rule of thumb is to count the seconds between the flash of lightning and rumble of thunder, then divide by five. That’s the distance in miles.

Lightning will always try to travel the path of least resistance. This usually means it will strike the tallest object in the area. This could be buildings, trees, or mountains for example. So if YOU are the tallest thing in the area, YOU are what the lightning will strike first. This is why being out in the open is the worst place you could possibly be during a storm.

But don’t be mistaken; taking cover next to something like a tree only means you are now standing NEXT to the thing most likely to be struck by lightning. In fact, the majority of lightning deaths occur under trees. After that, the most dangerous spots are as follows: In the water, in the yard, out in the open, in a field, and on the beach. In other words, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Once indoors, it’s a good idea to stay away from landline telephones and to refrain from taking a shower if your plumbing is made of metal. That way, if lightning does strike your house, it will not strike you via conductive materials like wire, metal, and water. If you are on the road, stay in your car. The metal exterior of the vehicle will act as a cage that protects you from lightning.

Contrary to popular belief, it has nothing to do with your tires. If you are caught outside and have no other options, get as low to the ground as possible. If you are in a group, spread out; that way, if lightning does strike, others can tend to you as opposed to the entire group being struck all at once. Obviously, that is a less than ideal scenario, so you should ALWAYS check the forecast before going out.