First Alert Weather In-Depth: I know we have a lot of snow lovers out there who may be wondering where all the snow is

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At this point of the season we usually already have measured 10.5 inches of snow for the season. That is the long term average for the Rochester Airport. However, we are now running a snowfall deficit of seven inches (3.6 inches thus far). Obviously, we can make that up pretty quickly. So if the snow is not here, then where? It is specifically in Europe. Munich, Germany is shoveling about a foot and a half of snow from this past weekend and by some estimates this has been the snowiest start to their season in almost 15 years.

Research shows this can be an indicator of how our winter season may ultimately play-out. There is a lot of additional data that goes into this equation, but history has shown that an early start to the winter season in Europe and Russia can be an indicator of a severe winter eventually coming to North America. Right now, there is 60 percent snow coverage across continental Europe. That snow extends into Russia and we have reports that the temperature has been reaching 60 degrees below zero in portions of Siberia.

The official start of the winter season is in 16 days. Snow lovers await the arrival.