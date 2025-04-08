First Alert Weather In-Depth: Is it April or January?

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- Some folks are starting to wonder is it really spring? The calendar may say April 8th, but the weather in Rochester feels more like winter lately!

When we see big swings in temperature like this, the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists work to put it all into perspective. You will often hear us say it is “colder than normal” or “warmer than normal.” But what does normal actually mean? Typically, we compare current conditions to a 30-year average, which helps us to better understand how unusual a particular day might be. Of course, factors like location, season, time of day, and weather patterns all influence that calculation.

Looking back at the past 30 days, March was mostly warmer than average in Rochester. But in the last week or two, temperatures have been much more variable—bouncing up and down like a springtime seesaw. This pattern has created noticeable temperature extremes, especially compared to other regions. While the West has been enjoying the warmth, areas around the Great Lakes and Western New York have been running colder than normal.

The good news? Temperatures may begin to moderate later this weekend, bringing us closer to what we typically expect in early April.

As for me, I will admit it that I love the extremes. More variability makes for more interesting weather!