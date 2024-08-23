First Alert Weather In-Depth: Is summer winding down?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Through most of this past week here in Western New York it has felt a lot more like fall than summer with highs in the 60s and lake effect rain showers.

The calendar still says August, but this week has been a taste of what is to come over the next few weeks. Even though it has felt like fall, summer will make a return next week with highs climbing back into the mid and upper 80s with a chance to even hit 90 degrees. However, we are heading towards the end of the summer season and with us potentially hitting 90 next week lets get a look at where we stand this year.

So far in 2024, we have had eight 90 degree days in Rochester, which is near average as we typically hit that mark 10 times per year. We will come nowhere near the most, which was 32 back in 1952, but adding to this years total is not out of the question. We have many instances in which we have hit 90 in September as a late season heat wave is always possible, but the latest 90-degree day for Rochester, New York occurred on October 5, 1951.

Although summer hasn’t ended yet, and won’t for a little bit, that this weeks taste of fall is a sign of what will arrive in September and October. So, enjoy the remainder of summer!