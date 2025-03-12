First Alert Weather In-Depth: Is there a fire danger in Western New York?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Did you see pictures from Long Island this past week? Downstate wildfires had burned more than 600 acres. As a result, we wondered if we have any fire concerns here in Western New York?

There are a couple of ingredients that the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists are watching. First, has been the lack of rainfall this past week. Right now, the chance of rain is next to nothing. And the last time we had five consecutive days of dry weather was back in early November. At times, winds have been a gusty with the next episode of wind coming on Saturday. Wind speeds may push 40 to 45 miles per hour. Those winds can fan any flames that develop, but it also serves to eventually dry out the landscape. The bottom line is do we have any chance of a wildfire danger? The answer right now is only a small probability. A big positive aspect is the amount of standing water we still have in the fields due to snow melt. But remember things can dry out pretty quickly.

It should be noted that New York State has a ban on burning that starts on Sunday, March 16 and runs through May 14. However, that does not mean you cannot cook in your backyard. Rather, it is more directed towards any prescribed burning which will not be allowed.