First Alert Weather In-Depth: It is not snowing in Rochester, but it is not far off

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lately, it is been damp, gray, and just plain gloomy across Rochester. With all the rain, you might find yourself wondering if it is it cold enough for snow in Western New York? Fortunately, the answer is no. But you do not have to go far to find some flakes flying.

Our News10NBC First Alert weather models show that if you head just over 300 miles east into the higher elevations of Vermont and New Hampshire—particularly the Green and White Mountains snow is still very much in play this time of year. In fact, some areas at higher elevations are forecast to receive one to three inches of accumulation.

One place that is practically guaranteed to see snow is Mount Washington, New Hampshire. At 6,288 feet, it is the tallest peak in the Northeast which is nearly three times the height of Bristol Mountain. Snow in May is nothing new up there. On average, Mount Washington sees snow on about 5.5 days during the month, with typical May snowfall reaching nearly a foot. And in May 2017, the mountain picked up an impressive 33 inches of snow over just three days.

Even the most devoted winter weather enthusiasts would agree that snow in May is a tough sell. Thankfully for us in Western New York, this week’s wet weather should remain just that—wet, not white.