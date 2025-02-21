First Alert Weather In-Depth: It was like a tropical paradise – one year ago today

Rochester, N.Y. – Maybe I am just getting old, but it seems like I am not able to dress warm enough for this winter season! I am probably not alone in this thinking considering that the wind chill has regularly been near zero this past week. It should be noted that one year ago today (February 21, 2024) it was 54 degrees in Rochester!

An interesting comparison is to look at the timeframe for the past 50 days (January to February 2025) compared to the same period in 2024. This year the Rochester Airport has recorded an average temperature of 2.5 degrees below normal. Naturally, with all this cold air, snowfall is running above normal with 56 inches of total snow. Keep in mind, we still have one week to go in the month of February. This same period one year ago one could say it was like tropical paradise around these parts. Records show it was considerably warmer with the average temperature at 5.5 degrees above normal and only 34 inches of snow over that same 50-day period.

We will see how it plays out for the rest of this winter season, but even a slight moderation in the temperature will feel like a great relief!