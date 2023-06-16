First Alert Weather In-Depth: It’s been nice to see the rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — What a change of pace it has been here in western New York over the last few days!

After going without any measurable rain for 20 days from May 21 to June 9, we have switched things around with plenty of rain this past week so far. With that dry weather through those 20 days, and through most of the month of May, we saw last week that we have bee put in the category of “abnormally dry” with that update on the drought monitor.

However, even with the wet weather we have seen this week, we’ve the drought monitor worsen for us as of the latest update from Thursday morning. Areas west of us, parts of Genesee, Wyoming, and Orleans counties, are under a “moderate drought” while the res of the region remains under abnormally dry conditions.

For the past 5 days here in Rochester, we have seen 1.29 inches of rain — which is great when compared to the 41 days prior to June 10 where we only saw 1.39 inches of rain. We have switched things around, and more rain is ahead this week. The remaining question will be if the wet pattern continues or if we revert by to drier weather.