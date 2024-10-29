First Alert Weather In-Depth: It’s Winter Weather Awareness Week. Are You Ready?

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Be prepared for winter driving

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The forecast may call for temperatures in the 70s for the last few days of October, but did you know this is Winter Weather Awareness Week in New York State? Do you have your winter weather tools ready? It could be as simple as a small ice scraper or the big combination scrapper/snow brush that First Alert Meteorologist Glenn Johnson has in his car.

If you are a veteran of the Western of New York winter weather, you probably already know many of these suggestions. But if you do any traveling, especially long distance travel during the winter months, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, it is a good idea to pack an emergency kit containing a blanket, non-perishable food, first aid kit, bottled water, snow shovel, jumper cables, and obviously the snowbrush and scraper. Second, it is also recommended to share your travel plans including when leaving and your expected arrival time. This ensures that someone knows when you are overdue. Third, winterize your vehicle such as having good tire tread for traction and plenty of window wiper fluid. Fourth, check ahead for the road conditions.

Remember, your location can vary significantly from another, especially during lake effect snow events. In addition, get the latest News10 NBC First Alert weather update. You know we will keep you prepared for whatever comes our way.

Around the house check that the winter tools are also ready to go. This would include something to melt the ice along with a good snow shovel. And if you are fortunate enough to have one, do not forget about the snow blower. Glenn’s trying to remember if he changed the oil in his snow blower. Even the meteorologists need to be reminded of winter weather tips for the upcoming winter season.