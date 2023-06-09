First Alert Weather In-Depth: Just how dry has it been?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Besides the wildfire smoke across our region, the other big weather story for us has been the lack of rain.

We haven’t seen meaningful or measurable rain since May 20 when we saw over half an inch. With that, we have now continued our streak of no measurable rain to 19 days, and if we don’t see any rain through the rest of Friday we will be tied for the fourth for longest dry streak here in Rochester (20 days). The longest streak is of 25 days set back in 1936.

We are not likely to break that streak as we likely see rain in the coming days. However, with all the dry weather we have had, abnormally dry conditions have stretched across our entire region and that is of the latest drought monitor from Thursday morning. We do expect the streak to end later Friday or sometime this weekend as a little rain is in the forecast.

However, a better chance for more meaningful and measurable rain moves into our region Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. An area of low pressure will bring a good shot for rain on Monday before showers linger through the middle of the week.

When things are done, we could see rainfall totals of 1 to even 2 inches of rain possible across our region through next week. That is great news, but through this weekend with the lack of rain continuing, make sure to water your yards and gardens.