First Alert Weather In Depth: Loosing sunlight by the day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We hope everyone is enjoying the summer the best they have been able to this season. did you know that we are slowly losing daylight?

Obviously right after the first day of summer we have been loosing daylight, but it is becoming a little more noticeable now. August 2 was our last sunset after 8:30 p.m. until May 17 of 2024. As the days progress we will continue to slowly lose daylight.

A week from this Thursday our sunset occurs at 8:20 p.m. Then for Labor Day on September 4 it will happen prior to 8 p.m. at 7:40 p.m. Creeping right behind Labor Day is the First Day of fall on September 23rd when we will see our sun set at 7:06pm. Our first sunset prior to 7 p.m. will occur September 27 at 6:59 p.m. Then progressing towards the end of October for Halloween, our sun will set at 6:03 p.m.

With the days getting shorter, this will also affect our weather as we will be trending down with temperatures through the next couple of months. So enjoy the remainder of summer as fall and winter are getting closer and closer.