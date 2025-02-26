First Alert Weather In-Depth: March arrives with optimism?

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first day of March is this Saturday and it is a time to think ahead to the possibilities of spring. You know the famous weather folklore for the month. March is said to come in like a lion and go out like a lamb. When we examine the data, this weather folklore has some truth to it.

Usually, winter dominates the first half of March (like a lion) but then transitions to a more moderate climate as the second half of March often has a feeling of spring – which is symbolized by a lamb. This is confirmed when comparing the temperature from the beginning to the end of the month. The first day of March the average high temperature is 39 degrees. But by March 31st the average high temperature goes up a full 10 degrees to an average of 49 degrees. However, despite the positive news we should remember that snowfall can still have a big impact. Looking back through Rochester weather history we find some of our most notorious storms have occurred during this month. Remember the ice storm of 1991 or the blizzard of 1999 when the city was buried with nearly two feet of snow.

Western New York measures an average monthly snowfall of nearly 18 inches. We should note, however, that recent history has not been as severe with five of the last six years having produced below normal snowfall.

As they also say, “Hope springs eternal.” The vernal equinox officially arrives this month with the astronomical start of the spring season. Spring, at least on the calendar, begins on Thursday, March 20 at 5:01 a.m.