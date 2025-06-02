First Alert Weather In-Depth: Monitoring air quality in Rochester due to wildfire smoke

ROCHESTER N.Y. – As we enter the month of June, wildfire season is once again a major concern. So far this year, the primary focus has been on Canada, where an intense and widespread fire situation has developed over the past few weeks.

Currently, there are 1,377 active wildfires across Canada, with the total burned area reaching 1.5 million hectares which is approximately 3.7 million acres. This figure is triple the seasonal average for this point in the year, this illustrates the severity of the situation.

The majority of the fire activity is centered in the Province of Manitoba. Due to prevailing wind patterns, smoke from these fires has been drifting into the United States, significantly impacting air quality in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. These regions have already experienced notable health concerns due to elevated levels of particulate matter in the air.

Some of this smoke has also reached Rochester, though currently it remains aloft in the atmosphere, contributing to hazy skies and pretty sunsets. As of now, air quality at the surface in Rochester remains good. However, we will continue to monitor conditions closely in the coming days, especially as wind directions change.