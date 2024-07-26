First Alert Weather In-Depth: More twisters in New York

The weather has taken a quieter tone across our area since the stretch of severe weather we recently had. But in other parts of New York State, the strong storms have continued.

With that, the National Weather Service has confirmed more tornadoes across the state pushing our numbers up. The last time we talked about this, New York State had 14 tornadoes in July and 16 tornadoes for the entire year.

Since that point, the National Weather Service has confirmed eight more tornadoes in the month of July pushing our number to 22 in July, and 24 for the entire year. That number of 22 smashes the old record for tornadoes in July as the old record was 13 in July of 1992.

As for the entire year, we stand at 24 in New York. Last time we talked, we were just outside the top five with 16. But with those extra eight pushing us to 24, that puts us at second all-time for total tornadoes in a year, right behind 1992, which had 25.

Generally, the weather takes a break across the state through the weekend, but with more storms in the forecast next week, and with plenty of warm season left, we will see if we catch up or even break that record.