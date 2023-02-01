First Alert Weather In-Depth: No ice has its advantages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. If you head up to Lake Ontario you will notice something that is rather unusual for this time of the year.

There is very little ice coverage located across the shoreline of the big lake. And this lack of ice is indicative of the unseasonable mild weather that all the great lakes have experienced this winter season.

When you include all the lakes, the total coverage of ice is less than 10 percent. And this is illustrated when you see the actual ice chart specifically for Lake Ontario ice. The historical view over the last 50 years really tells the story. This year the ice, when compared to the long-term average, is at least 50 percent lower.

But there are advantages to this lack of ice and it starts with the hearty folks that participate in the annual event called the Polar Plunge. Obviously, this is great fun for these all involved and we know proceeds raised to participate will go to a good charity.

If you are interested, there is a way to get out there and register. The event starts at noon this Sunday at Ontario Beach Park and the donation is $100 which is a donation to the Special Olympics. If you are interested you can register here.

It should be noted that at last check, the water temperature was only 37 degrees.