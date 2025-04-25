First Alert Weather In-Depth: On target for spring showers

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Yesterday, we explored springtime temperatures, today let’s shift the focus to precipitation.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Western New York is currently classified as “abnormally dry.” While that is the lowest level on the drought scale, it is likely a result of the relatively light snowfall we received this past winter. However, the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists are not overly concerned at this point. April has delivered a steady amount of rainfall, and the frequency of wet days has helped to balance things out.

As of April 24th, the Rochester Airport has recorded 3.2 inches of rainfall. That is 107 percent of normal for this point in the month. And with six days still remaining, and more precipitation in the forecast, we could finish April well above average.

Looking ahead, the six to ten day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows a higher-than-normal chance for additional rainfall, particularly across the central U.S., with that wetter pattern edging into Western New York as well.

You know what they say, “April showers bring May flowers.” And judging by this trend, our gardens should be in great shape.