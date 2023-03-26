First Alert Weather In-Depth: ‘Parade of planets’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some would say it is a rare astronomical event for the next few evenings. And it could be even more enticing for folks in the Rochester area, as the weather will cooperate on Sunday night to make for some pretty good viewing. You may want to try your luck at seeing what is called the “Parade of planets.” Just after sunset at 7:29 p.m. (twilight goes until 7:58 p.m.), there will be a five-planet alignment in the western sky. From very low on the horizon up to approximately 50 degrees, the planets Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars will be in proximity to one another. Getting away from artificial lights and maybe a set of strong binoculars may be helpful.

