First Alert Weather In-Depth: Peak fall colors are here

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Typically in Rochester we see our peak fall colors in the middle of October. However this year we had to wait a little longer. The wait is over as the peak colors have arrived!

As of the latest New York State fall foliage report, we will be in our peak colors into early November. As you recall, we had a very mild start to October with highs in the 80s and lows only in the 60s. This is what has been responsible for our delay in fall color. Regardless, this weekend will be the best weekend to get out and see the colors our region has to offer this season. Unfortunately the weather will play a bit of a role, especially on Sunday.

A few showers will be possible Saturday, however rain will not stick around all day. The one thing that will be noticeable Saturday will be breezier and cooler air. Temperatures on Saturday will start off in the mid-60s, but drop into the 50s and 40s during the afternoon. With that said, keep the jacket with you when out an about Saturday.

Sunday will bring more rain across our region with a better chance for widespread rain. We don’t expect it to be around all day, but a good chance for rain during the morning and early afternoon is likely. We will remain breezy and cool on Sunday too with highs only in the 40s. Even though a lot of cloud cover will be in place across our region over the weekend, that will actually help the fall colors pop as the sunlight won’t washout the brightest of the colors.