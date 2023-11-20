First Alert Weather In-Depth: Planes, trains and automobiles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thinking about the holiday? When it comes to Thanksgiving weather, Glenn Johnson thinks of the movie, “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

We know that weather has a huge impact on this busiest travel time of the year.

Let’s start with the local Rochester International Airport. There is no problem with the weather Monday. We have clear skies and good visibility. However, the regional airport hubs can be a different story.

A “hub” is an airport used by an airline to concentrate passenger traffic and flight operations. Traditionally, these are the cities that have the biggest difficulty with inclement weather. Right now, there are no major weather issues across the eastern half of the country. However, there is one small concern if you have a connecting flight at Chicago, O’Hare Airport.

The national radar shows precipitation is now arriving at Chicago. It is not winter weather, but the rain could slow incoming and outgoing flights over the next 24 hours.

That rain is heading next to Western New York. As a result, local automobile travel will be a concern for Tuesday. The News10NBC First Alert “GPS” weather for Tuesday starts out dry in Rochester, but it ends wet. Look for a mix of rain and wet snow arriving by late morning.

Then that mixed precipitation will quickly change to all rain during the afternoon and early evening. Road spray and reduced visibility will be an issue as the day progresses and will slow the travel speeds on area highways. Overall, the best travel times for Tuesday will be before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m. when the rain will eventually taper off. If your travels take you on the New York State Thruway and you’re heading west, there will be steady rain at times. Going east on I-90 and heading towards Syracuse and Albany, it will be mainly dry earlier in the day with rain and wet snow arriving by later Tuesday evening.

The goal is to keep everyone safe on your holiday travels. Personally, Glenn looks forward to staying at home and just deciding what kind of pie to have for Thanksgiving dessert.