First Alert Weather In-Depth: Pollen means spring is in full swing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There are all different types of indicators on the progress of the spring season. But something that is very specific in the measurement of the season is the pollen count report. This is data that is produced by a group called Allergy, Asthma, Immunology of Rochester and these folks do a terrific job of sampling the atmosphere on a regular time bases.

The latest report for the start of this week shows that tree pollen is now filtering though Western New York. This is measured in the concentration or the number of grains (per cubic meter) and recently this has increased to moderate levels. If you suffer from environmental allergies as I do, you know the challenges an allergy sufferer has at certain times of the year. In a typical spring and summer season the pollen will transition from tree to grass and eventually reaching weed pollen.

If you are sneezing and wheezing, could it be the ‘nice’ weather is bad for you? It sounds a little counterintuitive, but sunny, breezy, dry weather will mix the atmosphere significantly and these kinds conditions can enhance the spread of pollen. The type of weather that will be a benefit for allergy suffers is rain. The rainfall will act to cleanse the atmosphere of pollen.

News 10NBC First Alert Weather will continue to track the pollen concentration as we progress through the ‘nice’ weather season.