First Alert Weather In-Depth: pollen on the rise and what that means to you

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- If you have been sneezing and wheezing lately, you are not alone—it is that time of year when seasonal allergies start ramping up. Pollen levels are rising, and for many environmental allergy sufferers, that means itchy eyes, runny noses, and congestion.

At News10NBC, our First Alert meteorologists rely on expert data from Dr. Albert Hart and his team at Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology of Rochester. They provide us with regular pollen reports, which we share with you to help you stay informed.

Right now, tree pollen is at moderate levels and climbing fast. Over the past week, pollen concentration has jumped from 14 grains per cubic meter to 72 grains per cubic meter—a sign that allergy season is kicking into high gear. As the season progresses, tree pollen will eventually give way to grass pollen, followed by weed pollen later in the summer. For many, ragweed is the biggest culprit when late summer arrives, and I can say from personal experience—it gets me every year!

Weather conditions play a big role in pollen levels. Warm, dry, and breezy days tend to increase pollen counts, making allergy symptoms worse. On the other hand, rainy weather can be a welcome relief for allergy sufferers, as rain helps wash pollen out of the air and temporarily clears the atmosphere.

So, if you’re feeling the effects of spring allergies, keep an eye on the forecast. Sunshine and wind could mean a rough day, while an upcoming rainstorm might bring a bit of relief. Either way, we will keep you updated with the latest pollen trends throughout the season.