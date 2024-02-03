First Alert Weather In-Depth: Punxsutawney Phil or Fraud?

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

It’s Groundhog Day, and it has felt like the movie in Rochester the past few days as we have seen virtually the same weather over and over. Regardless, Punxsutawney Phil came out of his home Friday morning and gave the forecast on the rest of winter and he did NOT see his shadow –which means an early spring. Or at least he thinks so. There’s no way a cave dweller can predict the medium- and long-range weather better than people who went to college for four or more years to study basic chaos theory, right? That’s where today’s “In-Depth” comes in — it is time to prove if Punxsutawney Phil is legit or a fraud! With that said, let’s take the last 10 February and March temperatures for Rochester, N.Y. and compare them to Punxsutawney Phil’s forecast:

YEAR PHIL’S FORECAST FEBRUARY TEMPS MARCH TEMPS RIGHT OR WRONG 2014 LATE WINTER BELOW BELOW RIGHT 2015 LATE WINTER BELOW BELOW RIGHT 2016 EARLY SPRING ABOVE ABOVE RIGHT 2017 LATE WINTER ABOVE BELOW HALF RIGHT 2018 LATE WINTER ABOVE BELOW HALF RIGHT 2019 EARLY SPRING ABOVE BELOW WRONG 2020 EARLY SPRING ABOVE ABOVE RIGHT 2021 LATE WINTER BELOW ABOVE WRONG 2022 LATE WINTER BELOW ABOVE WRONG 2023 LATE WINTER ABOVE NORMAL WRONG

As you can see in the chart above, Phil had a good track record for us in Rochester from 2014-18; however, since then the wheels have begun to fall off the wagon. Sure, no one is perfect, but to claim to be America’s Meteorologist and have generally less than a 50% verification puts Phil in the FRAUD category. I’ll tell you a weather team that aren’t frauds, and that’s the First Alert Weather Team. So instead of relying on your forecast from someone who spends most of their life underground, stick with the team you can trust.