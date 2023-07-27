First Alert Weather In Depth: Rain, rain, go away!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sounding like a broken record this month, but the wet weather has been here — and it has been here to stay.

We have had measurable rain fall in Rochester for 13 days this month so far. That is about half the month! That’s also tied for fifth all time for the time period of July 1 to July 26. With all those days seeing measurable rainfall, we have totaled up to 6.31 inches of rain. This is good enough for 8th wettest July so far, and we still have four days to go!

Seventh place stands at 6.35 inches and sixth place stands at 6.37 inches of rain. With rain in the forecast through the next few days we will likely surpass that. The top five will be a little tough to move into as fifth place is at 7.52 inches of rain. Nonetheless, the wet weather has been the pattern for our July this year and when you compare it to last year, we have seen three times as much rain this July than last.

Last July was very dry across our region as we only totaled 1.78 inches of rain — which is half of what we see on average for the month. It’s safe to say that Mother Nature has made up for it this year with the rainy weather we have seen — and are expected to see through what is left of July.