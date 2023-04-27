First Alert Weather In Depth: Rain to come over the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An unsettled stretch of weather is headed our way once again for this weekend.

Rain, which will be heavy at times, will likely fall starting Friday afternoon and into the day on Monday. Latest guidance is showing for near or over two inches of rain through those three days. How often does this occur for the month of April? The answer may surprise you.

Many think that April, or any of the Spring months, are usually the wettest time of the year. But, looking at the data on how many times we have had a three-day stretch in which we have seen two inches or more of rain, it paints a bit of a different picture.

In the month of August it has happened 45 prior times, the most of any month of the year. While in the month of April itself, since 1926, there have only been eight times in which a thee-day stretch of rain has accumulated to two inches or more. The last time that occurred in April was April 21-23 of 2012 where 2.35 inches of rain feel in that timeframe.

There are factors like rainfall rate and moisture content that play a role in how much rain can accumulate. Perhaps that’s a topic for another time.

Make sure you have the rain jacket and umbrella ready this weekend with a good soaking on the way.