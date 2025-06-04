First Alert Weather In-Depth: Rainfall and runoff watching our waterways respond

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After living through weeks of soggy weather, Western New York is finally experiencing some much-needed stretch of dry weather – four in a row, to be exact. This reprieve has been a welcome change, especially given how wet the past month has been.

May brought a noticeable increase in rainfall frequency, with 20 out of 31 days recording measurable rain at the Rochester Airport. The numbers speak tell the story with total rainfall for the month reached 173 percent of the average. When broken down further, many communities reported nearly seven inches of rain in May alone.

When we receive that much rainfall, the water must go somewhere. Much of it ends up as runoff, flowing into local tributaries. One primary waterway that helps illustrate this response is Honeoye Creek. A look at the creek’s hydrograph, a chart showing changes in water level, demonstrates the dramatic day-to-day fluctuations. Over the final week of May and into early June, stream gauge readings ranged from a low of 3.5 feet to a peak of 5.0 feet.

Seeing Honeoye Creek in person during these changes shows the power and variability of moving water. It is a reminder of just how sensitive our local waterways are to changes in rainfall.

Of course, more rain is in the forecast later this week, and if history is any indication, we will be watching those water levels rise once again.